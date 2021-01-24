'Bridgerton' fans spot modern-day mistake in opening scene of period piece

“Bridgerton” has officially joined the likes of “Little Women” and “Games of Thrones” with an apparent on-screen blunder that included a modern-day fixture.

As several Twitter users have pointed out, an early scene in the first episode of the series, set in the 1800s, shows a horse-drawn carriage turning a corner on a cobbled road with a painted yellow line on one far side. But these lines, which indicate parking restrictions, weren't conceptualized in the U.K. until 1947, according to British paper the Independent.

"Really enjoying Bridgerton, but with the technology available to filmmakers these days, a yellow line?” one person tweeted.

"Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I've so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover,” added another. “I didn't realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers…”

A third Twitter user claimed that they spotted multiple Primark posters in a window in one scene. Primark, founded in 1969, is an Irish retail chain with over 100 stores in England, where "Bridgerton" was filmed.

The Regency-era romantic drama based on Julia Quinn’s book series took off on Netflix after its debut on Dec. 25. Netflix earlier this month that “Bridgerton” was set to become the platform’s fifth-biggest original series with a projected reach of more than 63 million households in four weeks.

Last week, the show's official Twitter account confirmed it will return to the streaming giant for a second season. Its creator, Chris Van Dusen, joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY on Thursday to discuss what fans can expect from season two.

“We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we’re all so excited," Van Dusen told Hoda and Jenna. "I know the cast cannot wait to get back to it, and neither can I.”

He added that the next season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the titular Bridgerton family, and teased that fans will be introduced to some new characters.

“I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show,” he said.