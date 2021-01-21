'Bridgerton' creator announces season 2 and teases what to expect

Get ready to fall in love all over again.

“Bridgerton” creator Chris Van Dusen says the hit Netflix drama will return for a second season.

Regé-Jean Page, as Simon, and Phoebe Dynevor, as Daphne, in a scene from "Bridgerton." Their romance was a big reason fans loved the show. Netflix

“I am so thrilled to be announcing that ‘Bridgerton’ will be back for a second season,” he said Thursday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we’re all so excited. I know the cast cannot wait to get back to it and neither can I.”

“Bridgerton,” set in London's Regency era, revolves around the eight children of the Bridgerton family in their quest for love. Van Dusen, who also happens to be a former TODAY intern, said he knows how he wants next season's big storyline, which he’s currently writing, to play out.

“So, season two, we’re really going to be with the eldest Bridgerton brother next season, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey,” he said.

“We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

Simon and Daphne's relationship may take a back seat to Daphne's brother, Anthony, in the show's upcoming season. Netflix

He also said Lord Anthony will have a love interest, and new characters will be introduced.

“I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show,” he said.

“Bridgerton” quickly became a hit for Netflix as fans binged the show, based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, during the additional time spent at home during the pandemic.

Van Dusen said he believes the show was the perfect tonic for an uncertain era.

“It really provides an incredible escape for audiences at a time when I think that’s exactly what’s needed," he said. "And ‘Bridgerton’ is this lavish, vibrant, steamy Regency love story, and it is about romance and love and joy — and I think all of those things are really universal themes that people are responding to.”