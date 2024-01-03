Ian Ziering is getting support from an old friend following his recent physical confrontation with a group of people riding mini bikes.

Ziering’s former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Brian Austin Green posted a video on his Instagram stories on Jan. 2 about the New Year’s Eve incident.

“My boy Ian Ziering got in a fist fight on Hollywood Boulevard with five dudes and f------ beat them, did it, did his thing. He’s a monster. He’s f------ incredibly fit, obviously,” said Green, who filmed the video from a car.

“I would not suggest to anyone to fight people, especially not now, in this climate. But you know what? All turned out well. Z, I love you, brother. You’re a f------ beast. Good on you.”

Brian Austin Green showed his support for Ian Ziering following the "Sharknado" star's clash with a group of people riding mini bikes in Hollywood. @brianaustingreen via Instagram

Video obtained by TMZ showed Ziering fighting a group of bikers who kicked and smashed their helmets on his Mercedes on Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Boulevard.

It’s unclear what sparked the blowup. Clips published by TMZ captured Ziering confronting the bikers and running across the street, as well as him comforting his daughter Penna, 10, who he said was in the car when the incident occurred.

Ziering, who shares Penna and Mia, 12, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig, addressed the altercation in an Instagram post on New Year’s Day.

“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation,” he wrote.

“In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Ziering, 59, went on to write that he’s worried about potential fallout from what he experienced.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” he wrote.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

In addition to Green’s support, Ziering also got words of encouragement from another “90210” alum, Gabrielle Carteris.

“Sending you love Ian and thank God that year is finished!” she commented on his Instagram post.

NBC News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment on the matter, but has not yet heard back. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC News they are looking for additional video and witnesses to help identify the alleged attackers.