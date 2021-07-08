Brian Austin Green addresses where he and ex-wife Megan Fox stand

Brian Austin Green is ready to set the record straight when it comes to how he and ex-wife Megan Fox get along.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star took to his Instagram story Wednesday to explain.

“For people that need or want clarification,” the 47-year-old's message began. “Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids.”

So, with things going so great, why offer an update a year after the stars split? Because fans haven’t been so sure about that after keeping an eye on the exes' social media posts.

Earlier this week, Green shared a photo of himself with his girlfriend, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess, as they kissed during a day out at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. In the caption, he wrote, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with. ❤️”

In the comments for that post, some followers took that as a burn toward Fox, since he was still linked to her until last year, which doesn’t seem like “a really long time.” And a now-deleted response from Fox didn’t convince them otherwise.

The 35-year-old wrote, “Grateful for Sharna,” and added a purple heart.

So Green’s just making it clear that, although some sensed a dig followed by a bit of snark in that exchange, it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Now stay safe and spread kindness and love,” he wrote at the close of Wednesday’s message.

Of course, fans can be excused for suspecting anything other than good vibes from the exes, given some of their past social media posts.

For instance, in August, Fox shared a photo of herself standing alongside boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly with the caption, “Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours.” And Green followed that up with pics of their three children, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, along with a pic of his 19-year-old son, Kassius, and paired them with the caption, “Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours.”

Three months later, when he posted a Halloween pic that included their youngest child, Fox responded to him, writing, "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.” She also accused him of being “intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

Green later deleted the image.