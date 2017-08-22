share tweet pin email

Brian Austin Green and wife Megan Fox welcomed their youngest son, Journey River, to the world just one year ago, but are they already considering another baby?

Well, maybe.

Green, who already has three boys with the "New Girl" actress and another from a previous relationship, isn't so sure he's ready for baby No. 5 just yet — unless he was guaranteed it would be a girl.

"I want a girl," the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star revealed during a Facebook Live chat with Hollywood Pipeline. "I really want a girl."

But when the interviewer suggested that Green sounds like a man who definitely wants to expand his family now, the actor was quick to correct him.

"It sounds like a man really wants a girl and doesn't have one yet," he said. "I’m worried that if I try, I’ll just get another boy. Not just, because I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy ... and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”

But if a fifth boy were to join little Journey and big brothers Noah Shannon, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 3, and 15-year-old Kassius, there would be one big perk — at least on the court.

"A fifth is a basketball team,” Green joked. “So that would kind of be awesome.”

Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs. #mcm #colonymission A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Fox got in on the laughs just hours later, posting a throwback pic to Instagram from Green's West Beverly High days, along with caption about their brood.

"Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs," she wrote.

During his Facebook Live chat, Green recalled his old heartthrob days, too, and although he flatly refused to do his classic David Silver dance moves, there's one thing he wouldn't rule out — the possibility of a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reunion.

"If it was well written and awesome that way, I would (do it)," he declared.