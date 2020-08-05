Brian Austin Green seemingly pokes fun at Megan Fox's pic with Machine Gun Kelly

Is Brian Austin Green making fun of Megan Fox for gushing over Machine Gun Kelly?

On Wednesday, Fox, whose split from Green was confirmed earlier this year after a decade of marriage, shared a photo on Instagram of her and new beau Kelly standing side by side while wearing towels around their waists.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," Fox, 34, wrote in her caption.

Hours later, Green, 47, took to Instagram to share pics of the couple's sons — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 — and his oldest son, Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Next to his pics, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star nearly quoted Fox's loved-up caption verbatim. "Achingly beautiful boys ... My heart is yours," he wrote.

Green's hilarious — or was it sarcastic? — post comes nearly three months after the actor announced that he and Fox had decided to call it quits after separating late last year.

"We had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, like what we built is really cool. It’s really special," Green shared on his podcast. "We decided, ‘Let’s make sure we don’t lose that.'"

"It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change," the actor later added. "At the end of it all, she’s been my best friend for 15 years, you know? And I don’t want to lose that.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green ended their relationship after 10 years of marriage. George Pimentel / WireImage

In July, Fox and Kelly, 30, opened up about their romance, which began earlier this year on the set of their upcoming crime thriller, "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

During a joint appearance with astrologist Susan Miller on the "Give Them Lala…With Randall" podcast, the couple revealed that sparks flew as soon as they met on the movie's set in March.

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew, because I'm into (astrology), I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," shared Fox.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has, like, ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," the "Transformers" star explained. "So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. Because I felt it right away."

Kelly is also making no secret of the fact that he's head over heels in love. The rapper and actor shared his own selfie with Fox in late July, writing, "waited for eternity to find you again."