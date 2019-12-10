Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox make rare red carpet appearance

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox hit the red carpet together Monday night for the first time in five years.

The longtime Hollywood couple looked as happy as can be at PUBG Mobile’s #FIGHT4THEAMAZON event to benefit Global Green at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green walked a red carpet together this week for the first time in five years. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The pair, who share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, hosted the star-studded event, which raised awareness about Global Green's Amazon rainforest restoration efforts.

During the evening, the couple opened up about the recent "BH90210" revival, which starred Green and nearly all his former "Beverly Hills, 90210" castmates.

The last time the couple strolled a red carpet together was at Ferrari's 60th Anniversary In The USA Gala in Beverly Hills in October 2014. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Sadly, the reboot was canceled last month after just one wacky season.

"I liked it. I thought it was super funny and strange and unusual,” Fox told Us Weekly. “I wanted to see more of them, but I think, you have a huge cast, right? And everybody having to move to Canada, there are a lot of moving parts, so we’ll see if that ends up on another network or what happens."

“Never say never,” added Green about the possibility of the series finding a new home.

Green's co-stars Ian Ziering and Christine Elise also attended Monday's benefit, where Elise expressed her disappointment about the reboot's cancellation.

“I really had my fingers crossed tightly. I felt like for sure that another network would pick it up, or streaming service. I can’t believe that nobody thought they could make money off this thing,” said Elise.

“I liked it a lot," she added. "I was really proud to be involved. I thought it was really smart and funny."