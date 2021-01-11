Brian Austin Green addresses romance with 'DWTS' pro Sharna Burgess for 1st time

There's a new lady in Brian Austin Green's life.

The actor has been hanging out with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess lately and the two seem to be getting along quite well.

Green, 47, addressed his new romance for the first time during an interview with "Access Daily" hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, and revealed that the pair recently went on a Hawaiian getaway together.

"We had a great time. Hawaii is an amazing place and it's all going really well right now," he said.

For now, the two are keeping things casual and Green said they simply want to see where their relationship takes them.

"It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, but we're really enjoying each other's company," he said.

Green, who appears as a celebrity panelist on the new show "The Masked Dancer," spoke highly of Burgess, 35, and opened up about what he likes most about the dancer.

"She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible. She's super sweet and caring and passionate and fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now," he said.

When asked how he met Burgess, Green said the two share a business manager and she set them up.

"(My business manager)was like 'Hey, I've got a client that you should meet.' And I was kind of in a place where I was like 'Ok.' I begrudgingly went and we met and we had great conversation. It's been great so far," he said.

Green shot to fame as David Silver on the hit '90s show "Beverly Hills, 90210," and the "Access Daily" hosts were curious to know if Burgess had been one of his fans for years. And his response just might surprise you.

"No. I haven't actually asked her why she didn't watch it, but I know she didn't watch much of it when she was younger," he said.

In November, Green and his ex-wife Megan Fox officially filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. The former couple share three sons — Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8 — and Green has an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

The pair initially announced their breakup last May and this fall, Fox called Green out on his decision to post photos of their children on social media. After the actor shared a photo with his son Journey from Halloween, Fox questioned his judgement in the comments section.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via social media," she wrote.

Afterwards, Green deleted the photo and replaced it with one that cropped the 4-year-old out of the frame.