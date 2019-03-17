Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 17, 2019, 9:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Brian Austin Green, Luke Perry’s costar on "Beverly Hills, 90210," has joined his fellow actors in sharing his heartbreak for Perry’s passing in a podcast episode dedicated to his dear friend.

Green, best known for his role as David Silver alongside Perry's Dylan McKay, broke his silence surrounding Perry’s shocking death on Thursday.

The 45-year-old actor spoke at length about his brotherly bond with Perry in a 55-minute episode of his podcast “…with Brian Austin Green.”

“Luke was a special guy. I’m still mourning over it so there’s a part of me that’s kind of shocked that I’m speaking about Luke this way,” Green said. “We all knew that at some point we’d have to deal with losing cast members and friends but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way.”

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27 at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. He died five days later, on March 4, surrounded by his family and friends.

Although it has been less than two weeks since the shocking news struck Hollywood, Green received criticism for his delayed response to the tragedy. At the time, he told fans in an Instagram comment, that “everyone grieves in different ways.”

On Thursday, he shared his loving memory of the man behind Dylan McKay.

“Luke was one of those people nobody had a bad story about,” Green shared, alongside his co-host Derek Russell. “He was just a great guy. And he was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter when you saw him, no matter what he was going through. He was a rock.”

The full shock of losing that “rock” hasn’t quite sunk in for Green, who described Perry as “another family member.”

“I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back but on some level, hoping, that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere,” said Green. “And I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling.”

Green also shared how the "90210" cast came together after the heartbreaking news with “mixed emotions.” The costars, some of whom hadn’t crossed paths in 18 years, gathered at Gabrielle Carteris’ home to mourn Perry’s passing. Carteris played Andrea Zuckerman in the television drama.

“You were happy to see everybody and you felt like it’s been too long and it was great,” Green said. “But what a horrible reason to have to see everybody.”

Perry is now among many "90210" stars to share his love for the late star.

The day Perry passed, Ian Ziering, another costar, shared an old photo of the two hugging on Instagram.

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years,'' he wrote. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind.”

Jason Priestley, Perry’s on-screen best friend, also shared his off-screen bond with the former teenage heartthrob. On March 7, Priestley posted a tribute to Perry on Instagram.

“My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon,” he wrote.

Actors Kathleen Robertson, Stephanie Beacham, Carol Potter, Paul Johansson, Emma Caulfield Ford, Christine Elise, Rebecca Gayheart, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty were also among "90210" cast members who shared in Perry’s loving memory.

As Green said in his podcast, Perry, “a very special guy,” nurtured “a special relationship with a lot of people.”