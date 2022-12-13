IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Last-minute Steals & Deals: Exclusive deals up to 73% off

Watch Brendan Fraser tell Adam Sandler how to really pronounce his name

The star of "The Whale" corrects Sandler in a new video on how to say it right.

Adam Sandler roasts himself in speech written by teen daughters

01:07
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Celebrities! We're still not saying your names right. From Jake Gyllenhaal to Adele, it's easy to get it wrong — and even famous people aren't good at getting it right 100% of the time.

Take this recent exchange for Variety's "Actors on Actors" interviews, when "Hustle" actor Adam Sandler sat down with "The Whale" star Brendan Fraser to chat about his recent work. In a clip posted by Variety on Twitter, Sandler is chatting with Fraser and things quickly go off the rails, as the caption notes.

Sandler, wearing a shaggy beard and mustache, starts out by clarifying that he's talking with "Brendan Fraser," using the soft "s" sound.

"It’s 'FRA-zer,'" corrects the other actor, pointing out it rhymes with "razor." "You shave with a razor. You should try standing closer to it."

That's when Sandler pivots and says, "I didn't even know this happened! This was two days of not shaving!"

Brendan Fraser in "The Whale." (2022)
Fraser in "The Whale"Alamy Stock Photo

Fraser is currently starring in "The Whale," Darren Aronofsky's latest film, about an overweight man who tries to reconnect with his daughter.

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.