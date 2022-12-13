Watch Brendan Fraser tell Adam Sandler how to really pronounce his name

Celebrities! We're still not saying your names right. From Jake Gyllenhaal to Adele, it's easy to get it wrong — and even famous people aren't good at getting it right 100% of the time.

Take this recent exchange for Variety's "Actors on Actors" interviews, when "Hustle" actor Adam Sandler sat down with "The Whale" star Brendan Fraser to chat about his recent work. In a clip posted by Variety on Twitter, Sandler is chatting with Fraser and things quickly go off the rails, as the caption notes.

Sandler, wearing a shaggy beard and mustache, starts out by clarifying that he's talking with "Brendan Fraser," using the soft "s" sound.

"It’s 'FRA-zer,'" corrects the other actor, pointing out it rhymes with "razor." "You shave with a razor. You should try standing closer to it."

That's when Sandler pivots and says, "I didn't even know this happened! This was two days of not shaving!"

Fraser in "The Whale" Alamy Stock Photo

Fraser is currently starring in "The Whale," Darren Aronofsky's latest film, about an overweight man who tries to reconnect with his daughter.