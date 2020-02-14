It's been 35 years since "The Breakfast Club" was released, and the '80s classic continues to live on.

In honor of its anniversary Saturday, TODAY put together a compilation of the many TV shows and movies that have made references to the iconic teen film by quoting its dialogue or re-creating its most memorable moments.

TV shows like "Dawson's Creek," "Gilmore Girls," "How I Met Your Mother," "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons," and the movie "Pitch Perfect," are just some of the examples we found.

Netflix's comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" featured a scene in which star Ellie Kemper raises her fist like Judd Nelson's character, as Simple Minds' "Don't You Forget About Me" plays in an obvious homage to "The Breakfast Club."

Watch the supercut above to see what other pop culture favorites have paid tribute.

This article was originally published Mar. 25, 2015 at :084 p.m. ET.