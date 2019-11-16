The "Real Housewives" franchise is heading to Salt Lake City!

Andy Cohen shared the news during an "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon in New York City on Saturday, where he teased what fans can expect from the new franchise, which will be the tenth location for the series.

"You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe." he said.

The group of women on the show haven't been announced yet, but it sounds like viewers are in for a treat.

In a news release, Bravo, the network behind "Real Housewives," teased that the women are "Type-A power brokers" who are accustomed to "rubbing elbows" with celebrities in town for the Sundance Film Festival.

"They have mastered running wildly successful enterprises by day and enjoy après ski at the finest resorts by night, all the while raising extraordinary and unconventional families," said Bravo's statement. "Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate."

Of course, it wouldn't be a "Real Housewives" franchise without some potential for drama.

The women on the show "hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways," Bravo said. "But lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most."

The announcement of Salt Lake City as the next locale for the beloved reality franchise was met with excitement, disappointment, surprise and a few jokes by "Real Housewives" fans on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE: First look at the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/uN6LsMB2rL — Josh Scheer (@Joshscheer) November 16, 2019

I’m sorry but I actually thought Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was a joke. This sounds so stupid. #RHOSL — Shupette (@Shupette) November 16, 2019

Me deciding I’m not here for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City but ultimately knowing I will be watching every episode: pic.twitter.com/jKVX2wwhmv — Katie Carson (@katiemcarson) November 16, 2019

There’s going to be a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. I have so many thoughts. It’s going to be so white. Like the others. — merry chrysler🎄⛄️ (@basurabinch) November 16, 2019

The only Real Housewives franchise I want is finally happening!!!!!



Real Housewives of Salt Lake City should be full of MLM goodness and crazy spelled children names!!! — Robert Eberhard (@GuruEbby) November 16, 2019

Omg imagine if the wives in the newly announced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are all married...to the same man! Mormon-style! #RealHousewives #RHSLC — live 🤧 laugh 🐸 love 🤹🏼‍♀️ (@JCulWestside) November 16, 2019

While some people weren't sold on the idea, other people said they're willing to give the "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" a chance, as long as they can bring the delightfully petty drama that keeps fans tuning in.

Real housewives of Salt Lake City?? Rich Mormans?? I’m kinda into it!!!!! — iconnorpop (sad version) (@iconnnorpop) November 16, 2019

Listen, I’m giving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City a chance BUT if they don’t bring drama within the first three episodes they are CANCELLED! #BravoCon — Real Housewives Hub (@HousewivesHub) November 16, 2019