The "Real Housewives" franchise is heading to Salt Lake City!
Andy Cohen shared the news during an "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon in New York City on Saturday, where he teased what fans can expect from the new franchise, which will be the tenth location for the series.
"You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe." he said.
The group of women on the show haven't been announced yet, but it sounds like viewers are in for a treat.
In a news release, Bravo, the network behind "Real Housewives," teased that the women are "Type-A power brokers" who are accustomed to "rubbing elbows" with celebrities in town for the Sundance Film Festival.
"They have mastered running wildly successful enterprises by day and enjoy après ski at the finest resorts by night, all the while raising extraordinary and unconventional families," said Bravo's statement. "Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate."
Of course, it wouldn't be a "Real Housewives" franchise without some potential for drama.
The women on the show "hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways," Bravo said. "But lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most."
The announcement of Salt Lake City as the next locale for the beloved reality franchise was met with excitement, disappointment, surprise and a few jokes by "Real Housewives" fans on Twitter.
While some people weren't sold on the idea, other people said they're willing to give the "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" a chance, as long as they can bring the delightfully petty drama that keeps fans tuning in.