BravoCon returns to Vegas in November 2025. What to know

Bravo just dropped some exciting news for viewers.

BravoCon, the network's highly popular fan event, is back, and it's returning to Las Vegas next year.

After a successful 2023 event that saw 27,000 fans in attendance, BravoCon will once again invite viewers to experience their favorite Bravo stars in real life during the three-day event.

Andy Cohen, host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” shared the announcement on social media in a video that featured footage of some of Bravo’s most popular stars.

“Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Jackpot! BravoCon is returning to Las Vegas in 2025,” he said in the short clip.

Cohen ended the video with a reference to the infamous moment from BravoCon 2023 when “Real Housewives of New York” star Brynn Whitfield broke an escalator after both of her high heels got stuck.

“We’ll see you there ― unless, of course, you’re Brynn’s shoe. That remains stuck in an escalator,” he teased.

Are you ready to book your trip? Here’s everything we know about BravoCon 2025 so far.

When is BravoCon 2025?

Similar to past years, the next BravoCon will be a three-day event. BravoCon 2025 will take place Nov. 14-16, 2025.

Where is BravoCon 2025?

The fan favorite event will return to Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Can you stream BravoCon 2025?

Bravo hasn’t shared any streaming details yet, but the 2023 BravoCon event was available for streaming on Peacock.

What’s happening at BravoCon 2025?

Bravo hasn't released an event lineup yet, but prior events have featured panels, interactive exhibits and appearances from Bravo stars.

In a press release, the network revealed that it will also be launching new interactive fan experiences and opportunities for viewers to meet their favorite Bravo personalities in 2024.

This spring, fans in New York and Los Angeles will have the chance to participate in "Watch Party by Bravo," and see advance screenings/sneak peeks of some of the network's shows. More details will be released in the following weeks.

Who is coming to BravoCon 2024?

Bravo hasn't released the list of stars attending this year's event, but last year's lineup featured appearances from more than 160 Bravolebrities, including Kyle Richards, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Teresa Giudice Luka Brunton, Tumi Mhlongo, Jason Cameron, Casey Craig and others.

How to get tickets to BravoCon 2025

Tickets aren't on sale just yet but Bravo will release details at a later date.

In the meantime, you can sign up for text alerts to learn about exclusive BravoCon updates and upcoming fan experiences. To opt in, simply text “BravoCon25” to (917) 809-2240.

You can also stay up to date on the latest news by visiting BravoTV.com, becoming a Bravo Insider, or following Bravo on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Where to stay for BravoCon 2025

Want to lock in your hotel accommodations before the mad rush? BravoCon attendees can score "exclusive perks," including "the best available rates" and "discounted resort fees" with the following official hotel partners: Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and the Linq.

The network recommends mentioning “BravoCon 2025” when you call (888) 458-8471 or book online.