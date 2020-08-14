Brandy says she's 'in talks right now' for a 'Moesha' reboot

You may be able to add “Moesha” to the list of TV shows getting rebooted.

Singer Brandy, who starred as the title character on the UPN series —which can currently be seen on Netflix — said she is hard at work making a new version of the sitcom.

"I am in talks right now with the right people for that to happen," she told “Entertainment Tonight.” "I don't see it not happening because of the success on Netflix. It just makes sense. I mean, I wanted to see what Moesha was up to."

"Moesha" stars Yvette Wilson, William Allen Young, Sheryl Lee Ralph, front, l-r: Lamont Bentley, Countess Vaughn, Brandy, Marcus T. Paulk. (C)Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

The show ran for six seasons from 1996 until 2001.

Brandy, who has a new album out called “B7,” said she has been watching the original series with her daughter Sy’Rai, 18.

"I am so blown away by that," she said. "I was braiding my daughter's hair the other day, and she wanted to watch the episode where Moesha met Brandy, me."

Lamont Bentley and Brandy helped bring the laughs on "Moesha." CBS via Getty Images

The 41-year-old said being able to rewatch the show has been a pleasure for her since she has a new perspective after all these years.

"I don't really have a lot of memory of 'Moesha' because I was so young and it was happening so fast,” she added. “So to be able to watch it with my daughter is just so special for me."

In addition to her own curiosity about what Moesha would be doing today, Brandy thinks now is the perfect time to revive the show because of the discussions about race that are taking place all over the world.

Brandy played Moesha for more than 125 episodes over six seasons. Courtesy Everett Collection

"We need to see that," she said. "We need to see a Black family. I think that's crucial right now, and it was crucial then."

“Moesha” would join a long list of TV series reboots that have become popular in recent years. “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster” revivals are coming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, and Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza announced last week that they would be returning in a new “Who’s the Boss?” series.

