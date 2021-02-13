Brandy found the perfect way to celebrate “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” arriving on Disney+!

The singer, 42, took on a TikTok challenge on Friday. The video was set to the tune of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” from the original “Cinderella” soundtrack before it abruptly changed into the duet between her and Whitney Houston, “Impossible.”

In the video, she uses a makeup brush as her magic wand, and as the song changes, the video transitions to Brandy donning a look fit for a princess. She wore a bejeweled blue gown with matching blue eye makeup as well as a stunning necklace and tiara to finish off the look.

“Impossible things are happening every day!” she captioned the video. “Cinderella is now on Disney+”

Brandy later collaborated with Todrick Hall on another TikTok, both sporting their royal costumes. They danced slowly to “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” before transitioning into the viral TikTok hit “Lalala” by Y2K & Bbno$ where the two started to really get down.

Their TikTok collaboration was part of a larger project the two artists worked on together for Hall’s YouTube channel.

The full video, which featured cast members Victor Garber (King Maximillian), Paolo Montalbán (Prince Christopher) , Jason Alexander (Lionel), Bernadette Peters (Stepmother), Veanne Cox (Stepsister Calliope) and Whoopi Goldberg (Queen Constantina), followed Brandy and Hall as they sang a medley of songs from the film.

Recently, Brandy has reflected on her role in the film, including her historic casting. In ELLE's digital issue, “State of Black Beauty,” the singer discussed her role as the first Black princess to wear braids in the film.

“It all happened so fast, but I remember the honor to be one of the Black women that had their own TV show, and also with playing Cinderella—it did feel like making history,” she said. “I was so busy trying to be famous, but when I look back, I'm like, Wow, that was such an amazing time. To be the first Black princess with braids—it was unbelievable. I'm just happy I was able to experience that.”

Brandy in 2016. Angela Weiss

Earlier this week, Brandy sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about how the movie impacted her career and opened up about working with the late Houston.

“It impacted my life on so many levels,” Brandy said. “It opened so many more doors for me. I didn’t really know that it was going to be historic in the way that it was. But I did know that something special and magical was happening.”

She added, "Whitney could've chosen anyone, but she chose me, and I am forever grateful for that.”

The singer shared a behind the scenes clip of the duo in the studio rehearsing their iconic duet “Impossible" on Instagram, which she described as her fondest memory of being on set.

“This is a very, very historical moment though,” Houston told Brandy as they embraced in the throwback clip. “I’m the fairy godmother and that’s kind of cool. You’re the perfect Cinderella and I’m your godmother."