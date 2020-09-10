Brandi Glanville says Heather Locklear reached out amid Denise Richards drama

When it comes to Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards' ongoing feud, Heather Locklear appears to be Team Brandi.

During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Wednesday, Glanville revealed that Locklear recently sent her a message to let her know she's been following the drama and is on her side.

“Heather just reached out to me and said, ‘Thank you’ with a bunch of hearts and prayers (emoji),” Glanville said. “It just made me feel like I was probably bringing this side of Denise out for everyone to see and I wrote back, ‘Of course, the truth always comes out,’ and she wrote a bunch more hearts.”

During a recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Glanville claimed that she'd had a one-night stand with Richards, who just celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Aaron Phypers. Richards, 49, has repeatedly denied the claims.

Glanville, who appears on the show as a guest star after leaving her full-time role as a cast member in 2015, claims that Richards had previously informed her that she had an open marriage.

Cohen was pretty shocked to hear that Glanville had heard from Locklear, who previously had her own drama with Richards when she started seeing Locklear's ex-husband Richie Sambora.

After messaging back and forth with Locklear, Glanville suggested that she appear on Cohen's show with her, but the actor declined the offer.

"She said I've already had a cease and desist (legal letter) from Denise so I'm not gonna do it," she explained.

On Wednesday, a representative for Richards announced that she would not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next season. Glanville happened to film her interview with Cohen before the news broke, but made her feelings clear on Twitter, writing “The word of the night is calculated #timing. #Are you f---ing kidding me.”

The word of the night is calculated #timing #Are you fucking kidding me — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) September 10, 2020

During his interview with Glanville, Cohen asked the reality star a few questions from her fans, including one that read "Do you regret texting her that you would be at the party knowing that she wouldn't attend?"

"I didn't know that Denise wouldn't attend the party. She's a pretty strong woman; you've seen that in the past. She's not afraid to confront things," she replied. "I really just wanted to have a conversation with her and let her know how I felt. I didn't try to not have her come to the party."

When Cohen asked Glanville if there was a chance that Richards just didn't want to air any additional drama on TV, the star said she thinks that's the case, but doesn't think Richards has any say in the matter.

"You're on a reality show and everything that is your life will be shared; all of the skeletons will come out. You don't get to pick and choose what you want on the show, I'm sorry you just don't. So if you're gonna do a reality show you have to share it all," she said.