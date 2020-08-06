Brandi Glanville fires back at Denise Richards' cheating denial: 'Take responsibility'

Tensions between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards are not cooling down. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars have been embroiled in a feud ever since Glanville, 47, alleged that she and Richards "hooked up" in an extramarital affair several months ago.

On Tuesday, Glanville — who left the show as a full-time cast member in 2015 and now appears as a guest star — tweeted at Richards, telling her to "take responsibility" for her actions.

"Maybe if you're so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not f--- your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR," the reality star wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The scandal around the alleged affair has been a talking point on this season of the Bravo reality show, but Richards flatly denies it ever happened. "I did not have an affair," she told Washington Post last month.

Earlier this season, the show's 10th, Glanville claimed that she embarked on the affair after Richards, 49, told her she had an open marriage with her husband, Aaron Phypers. Glanville said she later learned that wasn't the truth.

Glanville, left, snapped at Richards on Twitter, telling her to "take responsibility" for their alleged affair. Getty Images

The angry tweet came a day before the newest "RHOBH" episode aired on Wednesday.

During that episode, Richards made her own explosive allegation to co-starsTeddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

"By the way, Brandi has said that she's had sex with every single woman she's come in contact with, including some of the people from this group," the "Wild Things" star told the others.

"You're saying she said she had sex with someone at this table? ... I don't believe she said that," Kyle Richards, 51, responded.

In an after-show interview posted on BravoTV.com, Kyle Richards doubled down on her assertion that Denise Richards was lying about Glanville's claim.

"I was like, 'That didn't happen. You just came up with that last night in your hotel room,'" she said.