'Brady Bunch' stars will reunite for Christmas movie

It's going to be a very Brady Christmas!

Five of the original stars of "The Brady Bunch" have joined the cast of Lifetime's upcoming holiday movie "Blending Christmas," starring Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell, reports Deadline.

Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver) will appear in the movie, which tells the story of a woman named Emma (Duff) whose boyfriend, Liam (O'Connell), brings her to the resort where she spent Christmases as a child in order to propose to her.

In a fun twist, the movie also features Jennifer Elise Cox, who made movie audiences howl with her hilarious portrayal of Jan Brady in the 1990s comedies "The Brady Bunch Movie" and "A Very Brady Sequel."

The "Brady Bunch" actors aren't the only classic sitcom stars to appear in "Blending Christmas."

The Marla Sokoloff-directed movie also features Beth Broderick, who played Aunt Zelda on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," Greg Evigan of "B.J. and the Bear" and "My Two Dads" fame, and Telma Hopkins, who brought laughs on "Bosom Buddies," "Gimme A Break!" and "Family Matters."

Related: