The stars of "The Brady Bunch" are celebrating the 50th anniversary of a show that has stood the test of time.

Thursday marked 50 years since the story of three boys and three girls growing up together made its television debut in 1969, starting a series run that lasted 117 episodes.

The cast members of "The Brady Bunch" celebrated the show's 50th anniversary after reuniting this summer for an HGTV show. ABC

Maureen McCormick, 63, who played Marcia Brady, expressed her gratitude on the show marking a half-century.

"50 years ago today The Brady Bunch pilot 'The Honeymoon' first aired,'' she wrote on Twitter. "This show and all the crew, cast, extended family members, and fans of the show will always hold a very special place in my heart Happy 50th Anniversary The Brady Bunch!"

Christopher Knight, 61, who played Peter Brady, posted a psychedelic animated photo on Instagram with a throwback photo of the cast.

"Today we are celebrating 50 years!!'' he wrote. "The first episode aired on September 26, 1969. It ended in 1974 with 117 episodes produced. But as you can see we have stood the test of time and probably will forever thanks to all of you who have shown us so much support over the years! Happy 50th Anniversary The Brady Bunch!!"

Barry Williams, 64, who played oldest son Greg Brady, also made sure to mark the special day.

"Happy 50th Anniversary to all my Brady siblings and to ALL the wonderful fans of the #BradyBunch!" he tweeted.

The cast also reunited this summer for HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation," in which they helped transform the real-life North Hollywood home that served as the facade of the Brady house on the show to make it look just like the interior did on television.

The show featured all six of the original siblings from the show — McCormick, Knight, Williams, Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

Florence Henderson, who played mom Carol Brady, died at 82 in 2016, and Robert Reed, who played her husband, Mike Brady, died from colon cancer at 59 in 1992.

The surviving cast shared memories on TODAY in May of some of their favorite episodes, including the ones filmed in Hawaii.

"I think the values in our show were really, really good, about sticking together and working things out as a family, and helping each other,'' McCormick told TODAY. "I also think that one of the reasons why our show survived so long and it is so beloved, I think it's because when we were doing it, we were having so much fun."