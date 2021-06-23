'Brady Bunch' kids to re-create classic episode with RuPaul, 'Drag Race' stars

What do you get when you mix the now-grown "Brady Bunch" kid actors with iconic drag queen RuPaul?

A special event on Paramount+, that's what!

"Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch" was announced Wednesday, and it sounds wild and weird and wonderful. Five of the original "Brady" kids (Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen) will be joining "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites to re-create the episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" The special will debut Wednesday, June 30.

The "Brady Bunch" kids all grown up in 2019 (from l.-r.): Maureen McCormick, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight. McCormick is not listed as appearing in the crossover special. Bravo / NBC

The original episode, which aired Jan. 15, 1971, features Jan having an identity crisis because no one seems to see her among the sisters of the family. (Though bear in mind, this is not the classic "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" episode.) Her solution to standing out? Wearing a curly black wig to a party!

Though there aren't a lot of details about how the show will work, the announcement from Paramount+ noted the special will be "an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house."

Though Knight returns as Peter and Lookinland as Bobby, Plumb is listed as playing Lucy (not Jan) and Olsen as Margie (not Cindy). And Williams, who played eldest son Greg, will now play dad Mike! (Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia, is not listed as being part of this event.)

Meanwhile, the "Drag Race" favorites have all been assigned roles we're familiar with, which fills in the missing Jan, Cindy and Greg: Shea Couleé (Marcia), Bianca Del Rio (Carol), BenDeLaCreme "stepping out of drag as Greg Brady," Kylie Sonique Love (Jan), Nina West (Alice) and Kandy Muse (Cindy), with special appearances by RuPaul (Wig Attendant) and Michelle Visage (Helen).

RuPaul, seen here at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2020 in London, will also appear in the special. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Recent months have seen a small renaissance for the "Brady" bunch. In addition to several of them appearing in the upcoming Lifetime Christmas film "Blending Christmas," Jamie Foxx's cover of the show's theme song resurfaced last month, and Williams spoke up on an Australian show about his "intense" time with the series.

Fortunately, this special sounds like it will be as light and frothy as the original series, and not "intense" at all. And if you're a "Drag Race" fan, be sure to make a note: The next season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" premieres June 24 on Paramount+.

Related: