Bradley Cooper opens up about his nearly 20 years of sobriety: ‘I was lucky’

Bradley Cooper says he is “lucky” that he got sober when he did.

In a July episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” Cooper, 48, opened up about his career, fatherhood and his experience with sobriety while climbing the canyons of Wyoming with the British adventurer.

“I was lucky,” Cooper told Grylls. “I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I'm very lucky.”

When asked about his experience finding Hollywood success, Cooper said while he’s definitely had some “wild years” when it comes to alcohol and drugs, “it had nothing to do with fame.”

He described his rise to stardom as “incremental” before his career-changing role in 2009's "The Hangover," which he said he landed at age 36 with more than 10 years of experience in the industry.

"I didn't get lost in fame," he said.

One of Cooper’s recent roles, 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” delves into addiction and its relationship to fame. Cooper said his own sobriety journey made it “easier” to tell that story.

“Thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go, he told Grylls.

In a 2022 interview on the podcast “SmartLess,” Cooper credited a conversation he had earlier in his career with his friend Will Arnett as the reason he decided to get sober.

Cooper said Arnett confronted him at a time when he was experiencing low self-esteem and battling addiction and explained how his behavior was affecting others.

“That was like the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol,” Cooper said at the time. “It was Will saying that to me, and I’ll just never forget it. ... It changed my entire life.”

Later in the episode with Grylls, Cooper also talked about his approach to fatherhood. Cooper’s dad passed away in 2011.

"He gave me a huge gift — he died in my arms, to see that kind of factual example of mortality," Cooper said.

He said that relationship with his dad has also impacted how he’s raising his 6-year-old daughter, Lea, who he shares with his ex, model Irina Shayk.

“You learn from the predecessors’ mistakes,” Cooper said. “And I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from."

He added that his goal is to “unburden” his daughter from his "s--."

“I can say it's for Lea, but it's for me, too," he said. "It just makes life much better."