Brad Pitt wore a nametag to Oscars luncheon, in case you didn't know who he is

So, there's this actor named Brad Pitt. You may have heard of him.

But just in case you've been living under a rock since his breakout role in 1991's "Thelma and Louise," Pitt wants to make sure you feel comfortable if you run into each other.

On Sunday Pitt, who's nominated for his "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" role at this year's Academy Awards, showed up at the annual luncheon for fellow nominees with a nametag pinned to his jacket.

Brad Pitt (with his nametag, inset) shakes fellow Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo at the 2020 Oscar nominees luncheon. He's nominated for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and she's up for an award for "Harriet." Getty Images/ AP

Considering the actor, 56, is one of the most recognizable veterans in Hollywood, it's actually a pretty hilarious move. Not only that, he's already won a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film.

Pitt as Cliff in "Hollywood." Courtesy Everett Collection

But it also fits perfectly with the Pitt we've come to know and love — a guy who, despite the headlines he's generated for his high-profile relationships with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, seems pretty self-deprecating and quiet.

"He's always advocating for less exposition and fewer lines," James Gray, who directed Pitt in last year's "Ad Astra," told The New York Times in 2019. "I don't think Brad necessarily likes being the center of attention — he has to be shoved in that direction."

But when he is that center of attention, he wants to make sure you're not mistaking him for someone else. Like, you know, George Clooney.