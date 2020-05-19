You never know where Brad Pitt will pop up these days.

The "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" star's latest surprise appearance came when he gave the Class of 2020 graduates from his hometown's Missouri State University a shoutout in a video message on Monday night.

"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shoutout to the graduating class of Missouri State University!" Pitt said in the video shared on Twitter by the university.

"It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

Missouri State is located in Springfield, which is where the Oscar-winning actor grew up. Pitt, 56, is a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, but he clearly has a love for his hometown.

"You did it!" he said in the video. "You made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big."

University president Clif Smart introduced the video with the help of the school's mascot, Boomer the Bear.

"I was really proud of all our faculty and staff, who sent literally hundreds of video congratulations,'' he says in the clip. "Even after that, you think we need one more congratulatory video? OK, I'll get you one more.

"Our students always say that Missouri State University and Springfield feel like home. It's just a place where people always remember where they've come from. Brad, take it away."

Smart credited Dr. Elizabeth King, an assistant professor from Missouri State's College of Education, for putting the video together with Pitt.

The "Fight Club" star has added commencement wishes to a growing quarantine resume that also includes doing weather reports and impersonations.

He appeared in an episode of John Krasinski’s uplifting YouTube series “Some Good News” in April, where he gave his deadpan version of a weather report by poking his head out the window.

A few days later, Pitt popped up on "Saturday Day Night Live" with his impersonation of the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci himself even gave a review of the surprise performance, which came after the 79-year-old had joked in an earlier CNN interview when asked who should play him on "SNL" that it should be "Brad Pitt, of course."

"I think he did great," Fauci said. "I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when, at the end, he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So, not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person."