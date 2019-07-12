Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio may have somehow never worked together on a movie until now, but they did cross paths in a way early in their careers.

While speaking to TODAY’s Harry Smith about their upcoming film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the two stars discussed how they both appeared on the sitcom “Growing Pains” before they became household names.

Pitt confirmed they had never been in the same movie, while saying they each had a similar experience on the small screen.

Brad Pitt, seen here with Jeremy Miller, was still a few years from becoming a huge Hollywood player when he starred on "Growing Pains." ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

“No. But we did start on the same television show,” he said, referring to the ABC sitcom.

The pair just missed each other. Pitt said he appeared in the 1989-1990 season (although an IMDB search reveals he was on one episode in 1987 and another in 1989, playing two different characters). DiCaprio said he graced the sitcom with his presence in the 1991-1992 season. Fans will recall he had a recurring role as a homeless boy named Luke Brower who was taken in by the Seaver family.

The memories may be hazy, but that stands to reason.

DiCaprio seen here in 1991 with Jeremy Miller, Ashley Johnson, Tracey Gold and Kirk Cameron, was just getting his feet wet when he landed the role of Luke on "Growing Pains." ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

“I mean, we're talkin' decades ago,” DiCaprio said.

Both actors, of course, have gone on to do some amazing things since they cut their teeth on the popular ’80s series. They are two of the most in demand actors and producers in Hollywood, each with an Oscar to his name.

And while they have come a long way, they are still very much fans who are captivated by other Hollywood icons, recently admitting they were overwhelmed when they met the late Luke Perry on the set of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

"We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and ('90210') was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers,” Pitt told Esquire.

As big as they've gotten, it sounds like maybe they're still having some “Growing Pains.”

Harry Smith's full interview with the cast of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" airs Monday on TODAY.