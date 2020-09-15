We’re one step closer to seeing Brad and Jen together again. Well, sort of.

The first photo of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in the virtual “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read was shared on Instagram Monday by comedian Dane Cook, who’s also taking part in the event.

"Ridgemont High is back in session!" Cook captioned the picture.

Aniston and Pitt, who were married from 2000-2005, are no strangers to generating publicity by doing nothing more than being cordial toward each other. They set the internet ablaze back in January when they were photographed together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

They are two of the stars of the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read, which was originally scheduled for August, but wound up being postponed twice, once for technical difficulties and once not to conflict with the Democratic National Convention, Deadline reported.

Aniston and Pitt made up one of Hollywood's most elite couples. Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

The duo will be joined in the reading of the 1982 classic by an eclectic group of stars, including Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and original film star Sean Penn, who gained cinematic immortality playing stoner Jeff Spicoli.

It hasn't been reported who is playing who. Penn told People last month he wouldn't be playing Spicoli, adding, "I'm very confident in the new guy."

The event was created to raise money for the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, which Penn founded. You can watch the table read this Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CORE’s Facebook page and TikTok, as well as a stream via LiveXLive.