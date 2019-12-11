Brad Pitt addresses rumors about his dating life

Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie parted ways back in 2016, and since then, the leading man has had a number of headline-grabbing relationships — according to tabloids.

They’ve paired the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star with past partners, co-stars, a holistic healer and one MIT professor. But fans of the actor who love love stories should brace themselves.

That's because the 55-year-old says “none of it’s true.”

Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie split in 2016, and now the actor is shooting down claims about his post-divorce love life. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Pitt recently sat down with The New York Times and revealed that he doesn’t even read the articles about his private life — or stories about his performances … or anything else.

“I stopped reading all press about 2004,” he said. “Not just reviews. I mean any magazine in the doctor’s office. Because some of it would bounce around like a rat in the skull. It would stay there, and it would inform some of my decisions and choices in work, in life, and I didn’t find any of it helpful.”

But some of the headlines make their way to the father of six all the same.

“I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” Pitt told the publication. “I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true.”

And none of it really affects him. He learned long ago that whatever is written about him — whether it’s true or false, good or bad — isn’t worth worrying about too much.

“When I first started my career, I was in USA Today,” he recalled. “I was pretty pleased with myself. Two days after it came out, I go over to a friend of a friend’s house. In the kitchen I look down and there’s a litter box for the cat — and there’s my piece in USA Today with a cat turd on top of it. That pretty much defines it.”