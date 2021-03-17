IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly mark 18th anniversary with very different posts

The country star found an interesting photo to celebrate his 18th wedding anniversary!
By Lindsay Lowe

We’re sure these were tears of joy!

Brad Paisley recently marked 18 years of marriage to his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram photo showing his spouse crying.

“Happy anniversary @kimberlywilliamspaisley ! Tears of joy... right?” he captioned the photo.

Paisley, 48, and Williams-Paisley, 49, are known for their playful banter on social media, and fans clearly loved their latest pic.

“Ha!!!! Really captured a moment. Like the Mona Lisa,” commented “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines.

“Brad, what did you do?” another fan wrote.

With his quirky pic, the country star may have been taking a cue from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are known for sharing embarrassing photos to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.

Meanwhile, Williams-Paisley played it straight this time around with a heartfelt anniversary message to her husband on Instagram.

“18 years I’ve been married to this man!! I can’t believe all that’s happened and all that we’ve done in that time. Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley,” she captioned a sweet beach selfie of her and Paisley.

The “Father of the Bride” actor did have her turn at playfully embarrassing her husband on social media back in 2019, when she shared a video of Paisley getting knocked over by ocean waves on vacation.

She also shared a funny video last year of Paisley teasing her as he helped her color her hair during quarantine.

“Oh, I had no idea you colored your hair!” the country star joked to his wife, later adding, “This is gonna ruin everything I’ve worked toward in my image.”

