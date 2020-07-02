Brad Paisley has been busy helping people out since the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in the U.S.

In March, he opened his no-cost grocery store earlier than expected to help feed families in Nashville, Tennessee. And just days later, the country music star added a free delivery service especially for seniors in need.

Now, he’s teaming up with the Amazon Prime Video series “Regular Heroes,” which is devoted to showcasing essential workers across the country, to show one couple just how much their hard work is appreciated during these difficult times.

Daniel and Danielle Hayden run a cattle and chicken farm in the Ohio Valley area of Kentucky, and the duo was recently treated to a surprise video call from the “No I in Beer” singer.

“I so appreciate you keeping the food chain going for all of us,” Paisley told them in a preview clip for the next episode. “I know this is tough right now with the family farm and what you’re having to do, and I want to give you a couple of things today that I think maybe you need.”

He told the couple to step outside and find a few treats he’d left there for them — including a full year’s supply of the hard-to-find N95 respirator masks that they use daily to keep them and their farmhands safe. And since the farm was recently handed down to them from Daniel’s father, Paisley presented them a pair of belt buckles with the family name to “tie the generations together.”

But then he told them about another surprise he had in store for them — one that might tie the farm to yet another generation.

“We know that you guys have been trying really hard to start a family, and medical help for this can get really expensive,” he said. “So as a show of support, we’d like to help the two of you with fertility treatments in the hopes you can have a child to pass this farm down to, keeping it in the family.”

With that, the Haydens held each other and both broke down in tears.

“That means the world to us,” Daniel said. “That is our number one priority, passing it on to the next generation. We’ve had trouble with that for a while.”

Paisley’s episode of “Regular Heroes” comes out Friday, July 3.