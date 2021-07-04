Brad Paisley jokes wife Kimberly isn't 'still sure' she likes him after quarantine

Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, have been married since 2003, but they're still making up their minds on how they feel about each other!

At least, that was the joke the country singer made during a recent Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY while reflecting on life during the pandemic.

"I've never spent a summer largely home with my kids, and what a great time in their lives to do that, at 11 and 13, to be able to go and spend that time," Paisley said, referring to his sons, Jasper and William, respectively. "So that part was great."

Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley and country singer Brad Paisley share two sons together. kimberlywilliamspaisley/Instagram

Willie then asked if he and Williams-Paisley "found new ways to enjoy each other's company" during quarantine, to which Paisley replied, laughing, "Yeah. I actually like her. That was something I wasn't, you know, I was forced to confront. So was she."

"I like to think you knew that a long time ago," Willie quipped.

"I knew that," the three-time Grammy winner answered. "I don't know if she's still sure yet, but it doesn't matter."

"No, it's great," he added. "We had a pretty good time."

The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in March — with very different Instagram posts marking the occasion. Paisley opted to go the tongue-in-cheek route, sharing a photo of his wife crying alongside the caption, "Happy anniversary @kimberlywilliamspaisley ! Tears of joy... right?"

The mother of two, on the other hand, posted a cute couple selfie, writing, "18 years I’ve been married to this man!! I can’t believe all that’s happened and all that we’ve done in that time. Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley."

Another way the musician occupied his time in quarantine: by writing his new single, "City of Music." He was never in the same room as his co-writers.

During the pandemic, Paisley got to chat with fans over Zoom, as well.

"I know what pajamas my fans wear," he chuckled to Willie. "I know what artwork they prefer in their homes and what kind of mounted animals they have on the wall. And it's awesome. I got to know them better than I think I ever did in a meet and greet."

With much of the adult population vaccinated, Paisley is starting to return to more normal life. He's performing for between 200,000 and 300,000 people on July Fourth in Nashville's Lower Broadway entertainment district.

"I think when you take something away for a year and a half, you could basically go down there, they could do a local community theatre production of 'Yankee Doodle Dandy,' and they'd have 300,000 people in there," he laughed.

"We were going to play last year. I'll never forget in March when all hell broke loose, and they pulled the rug out from all of us and said, 'No tours. Let's all stay home.' And I remember saying, 'This is great, couple of months, (we'll be) back in June.' Here we are, finally."

"This is so amazing to have the miracle of somehow getting the virus under control in this country and the ability to safely do this and the ability to celebrate that we're able to get back together," he added.

