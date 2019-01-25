Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 25, 2019, 10:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Brad Paisley is sending congrats to Carrie Underwood on the birth of her second child, in his own signature way.

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed a baby boy named Jacob on Monday — and no one's more excited than Paisley, who helped goad Underwood into revealing her baby's gender (again!) when the pair hosted the 2018 CMA Awards in November.

On Thursday, Paisley re-shared Underwood’s beautiful photo of her husband cradling their new bundle of joy.

"Like I said, it's a Willie! Er … a Jacob!" Paisley wrote in the comments, reviving the CMAs joke that led to Underwood's baby reveal.

While onstage during the ceremony, Paisley began a name game that would help him determine whether Underwood was expecting a girl or a boy.

"Seriously Carrie, give me a little baby hint," he said. "Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith? George or Tammy?"

Underwood refused to answer until Paisley got to "Waylon or Willie?" — as in legendary performers Waylon Jennings or Willie Nelson.

“What? That doesn’t even make sense," Underwood said of the boy-or-boy options.

After a bit more goading from Paisley, Underwood finally gave in. "Oh, my gosh ... Willie. It's a Willie, OK?"

Carrie Underwood and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, at the 2018 CMA Awards. The pair, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their second child, a son named Jacob, this week. Image Group LA / ABC/Getty Images

Fans of the two singers knew it was the second time Paisley turned their annual CMA hosting gig into a gender reveal party for Underwood — but last time it happened by accident!

Back in 2014, Paisley spilled the beans onstage when he suggested Underwood name her then-baby-on-the-way "Garth," after country crooner Garth Brooks.

That left little doubt in fans' minds that Underwood was expecting a little boy — her and Fisher's now nearly 4-year-old son, Isaiah Michael.

Paisley may have blown it back then, but what a fun tradition it's become!