Boyfriend of late Cranberries singer shares his grief: 'My heart is broken'

When Dolores O'Riordan, the talented lead singer of the Irish rock band The Cranberries, passed away on Monday at 46, fans around the world were heartbroken.

But for Olé Koretsky, the singer's partner in both life and music, the loss was devastating.

"My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone," Koretsky, who performed with O'Riordan in the rock band D.A.R.K., wrote in an emotional statement posted on D.A.R.K.'s official website and Facebook page.

"My heart is broken and it is beyond repair," the musician wrote. "Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful."

Koretsky went on to say that the "Zombie" singer's death had left him "lost."

"I miss her so much," he wrote. "I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now."

O'Riordan, who had three children — son Taylor, 20, and daughters Molly, 16, and Dakota, 12 — with her ex-husband, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, was in London to record music when she died "suddenly" at a hotel, her publicist said.

Authorities have said the singer's death is not being treated as suspicious.

O'Riordan had been struggling with ongoing health issues, including a back problem, which forced The Cranberries to abruptly cancel a tour of Europe and North America in 2017. She also revealed in an interview last year that she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

O'Riordan's bandmates in The Cranberries — Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler — paid tribute to her on Monday.

"We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores," they tweeted. "She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today."