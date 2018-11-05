Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

We'll always think of her as Topanga, but today Danielle Fishel is actually ... Mrs. Karp!

The "Girl Meets World" star, who won our hearts in "Boy Meets World" originally as Topanga Lawrence-Matthews, tied the knot for the second time on Sunday. Her groom is producer/"Drop the Mic" podcaster Jensen Karp, 38, who was once known as Hot Karl during his rap battle days.

Both Fishel, 37, and Karp have been posting beautiful, sunny photos from the event, which appear to have been taken on a city rooftop. Karp calls her his "soulmate" in one:

This is Fishel's second marriage. She married Tim Belusko in 2013; they divorced in 2016. The pair attended high school together, but "never shared more than a hello" at the time, Karp said on Twitter after their engagement in March.

"I am cloud nine," Fishel told Us Weekly in October. "He is the most amazing partner anybody could ever hope for. And so I'm just thrilled. I’m really looking forward to building a life with him."

Congratulations to the happy couple!