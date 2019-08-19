Sign up for our newsletter

Class was back in session over the weekend when the cast of “Boy Meets World” — including William Daniels (Mr. Feeny!) — reunited at Fan Expo Boston.

Will Friedle, aka Eric, took to Instagram to post a photo with Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Ben Savage (Cory), Rider Strong (Shawn) and everyone's favorite teacher.

“We’re baaaaaack!,” Friedle wrote, along a series of hashtags, including “#nanananananana #fanexpoboston #crewsbacktogether #thiswasbillsidea.”

Fishel also posted a photo, with emojis over everyone’s faces.

“Don't @ me,” she wrote.

Friedle also posted another amusing photo featuring Fishel sitting in a chair, with her male counterparts around her.

"Lesson learned: Never try to take Danielle‘s chair," she joked.

The cast has gotten together before over the years. In March, the quintet got together at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle and Fishel posted a picture of them.

"Dream. Try. Do Cons," she wrote, echoing Feeny's last piece of advice to his students in the show's finale.

In 2018, the actress posted a photo of the cast at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con.

"We hate each other," she wrote.

"Boy Meets World" aired from 1993-2000 and spawned the Disney Channel spinoff "Girl Meets World" that ran for three seasons.