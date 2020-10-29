The boy from 'Love Actually' is 30 but looks exactly the same — see the pics!

It's somehow been 17 years since the premiere of "Love Actually" — but the little boy who so memorably played Liam Neeson's lovesick stepson doesn't seem to have aged a single day.

At 13, Thomas Brodie-Sangster captured hearts across the globe through his character's fierce dedication to preteen romance. As Sam in the hit holiday rom-com, he learned the drums and even evaded airport security to make an impression on his crush.

This Wednesday, Brodie-Sangster attended the London premiere of "Stardust" with his girlfriend Gzi Wisdom. Enviously, the now 30-year-old Brodie-Sangster could probably still pass for Sam!

How it started and how it's going for actor Thomas Brodie Sangster. Getty Images

While the British actor must be using some sort of time-stopping spell, it hasn't similarly stopped the evolution of his career. Since playing Sam, he's taken on more mature roles in less lighthearted projects, from the 2015 sci-fi thriller "Maze Runner" to the new Netflix drama series "The Queen's Gambit."

And of course, we can't forget about "Red Nose Day Actually," the 2017 short sequel to "Love Actually" that reunited 14 cast members — including Brodie-Sangster, Hugh Grant, and Keira Knightley — as well as the original writer and director. Picking up 13 years after we last saw the beloved characters, the 10-minute film revealed that Sam and childhood crush Johanna were together in America and hoping to get married!

Thomas Brodie Sangster attends the "Stardust" Opening Film & UK Premiere during the Raindance Film Festival on Oct. 28, 2020 in London. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Not only did "Red Nose Day Actually" please fans with the ultimate happy ending, but it was also a part of the annual Red Nose Day Fundraiser for children facing poverty.

Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster portray Daniel and Sam in "Love Actually." The left is a scene in the original, while the right is from the 2017 special. Alamy Photo / WENN.com / Alamy Photo / WENN.com

When he's not acting or showing his youthfulness on the red carpet, Brodie-Sangster has kept a pretty low-profile. He only created an Instagram in April, citing the "strange uncharted territory" of this year as what motivated him to "become a part of this global online community."

"These platforms allow the whole word to communicate and educate each other, and is something to celebrate and encourage," wrote Brodie-Sangster in his first post. "Love and nourishment for the world — stay strong, safe and productive in these challenging times."