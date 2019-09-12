History will be made on the upcoming season of “Saturday Night Live.”

The classic late-night show is adding three new players to its cast for its upcoming 45th season — including the show’s first Asian American cast member.

Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis will all join the program, with Yang the first Asian-American in the legendary show’s history. A standup comedian, Yang worked as a writer on the show last season, served as a writer on this year's Golden Globes and co-hosts the “Las Culturistas” podcast. He also stopped by TODAY earlier this month to help Hoda Kotb catch up on what she missed in pop culture during her maternity leave.

🚨 Season 45 Alert 🚨



Welcome to the cast, @chloefineman, @Shanemgillis, and @bowenyang! — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 12, 2019

“I was the kid who at 12 years old went to NBC studio tours, and I would just answer all these trivia questions on the tour that the pages would ask about 'SNL'. I was that kid,” Yang told NBC News in June. “The show was just this incredible fixture in my life that I had to know everything about.”

Yang will be joined by Fineman, who cut her teeth as a member of Los Angeles’ Groundlings comedy troupe and Gillis, who has worked the standup comedy circuit, as well.

Chloe Fineman hopes to make "SNL" fans laugh this season. Stephanie Nelson / NBC

Yang, Fineman and Gillis join the cast after news broke last month that Leslie Jones would be leaving the show after five seasons, a rumor she confirmed last week.

Shane Gillis will soon be coming to viewers live from New York. Phil Provencio / NBC

Yang’s arrival at 30 Rock has been met with a wave of approval on social media from people heralding the watershed moment.

FINALLY AN ASIAN AMERICAN CAST MEMBER!!! THIS IS A BIG DEAL! Hope this paves the way for more Asian cast members, writers and hosts! — Raeleen Endo (@RaeleenAEndo) September 12, 2019

"FINALLY AN ASIAN AMERICAN CAST MEMBER!!! THIS IS A BIG DEAL! Hope this paves the way for more Asian cast members, writers and hosts!" cheered one person.

"BOWEN YANG!!!!!!!!!!!!" exclaimed someone else.

Took long enough — Gabi Talisman (@GabiTalisman) September 12, 2019

"Took long enough," commented another person in response to a tweet saying, "wow an Asian cast member."

“Saturday Night Live” kicks off its new season Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.