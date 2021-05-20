IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ben Affleck's beloved Boston Red Sox share cheeky message for Jennifer Lopez

Can the Red Sox win the heart of Lopez, who may be back with Affleck, one of the team's most well-known fans?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted together after 17 years

May 11, 202102:28
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Forget baseball — it seems like the Boston Red Sox may be playing matchmaker.

On Wednesday, the team posted a cheeky video on TikTok, featuring clips of Jennifer Lopez at a game at Fenway Park in 2019, when her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was on hand broadcasting for ESPN.

@redsox

Miss you, J-Lo ❤️ #redsox #neverforgetyou #jlo #fenway

♬ original sound - Atomm

Set to an instrumental version of the song “Never Forget You” by Zara Larsson and Mnek, the clip features Lopez sitting high atop the stadium’s famed Green Monster.

“To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019. Come back soon. We miss you,” the team wrote over the video, which also featured her having some fun with the team’s mascot, Wally the Green Monster.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck watch the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Oct. 11, 2003.Barry Chin / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lopez and ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, a die-hard Red Sox fan, took in multiple games in the early 2000s when they were one of the hottest celebrity couples around.

The TikTok post doesn’t mention Affleck by name, but he and Lopez have been the subject of rumors in recent weeks that they are together again. Affleck’s pal Matt Damon even said he’d love to see them back on, and “Jeopardy!” fans thought a recent episode predicted the possibility they’d date again.

Lopez and Affleck were a familiar sight at Fenway Park.Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The battle for J.Lo’s cheering interests is about as tricky as hitting a fastball.

Rodriguez, of course, played for the Red Sox’s archrival, the New York Yankees. Lopez also grew up in the Bronx, where the Yankees play.

Red Sox fans may want to tread cautiously about Lopez and Affleck seeing each other again. They broke up in January 2004, and later that year, the team won its first World Series in 86 years, breaking the so-called Curse of the Bambino. The team would go on to win another three World Series after that. Coincidence? You be the judge.

