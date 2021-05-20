Set to an instrumental version of the song “Never Forget You” by Zara Larsson and Mnek, the clip features Lopez sitting high atop the stadium’s famed Green Monster.

“To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019. Come back soon. We miss you,” the team wrote over the video, which also featured her having some fun with the team’s mascot, Wally the Green Monster.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck watch the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Oct. 11, 2003. Barry Chin / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Lopez and ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, a die-hard Red Sox fan, took in multiple games in the early 2000s when they were one of the hottest celebrity couples around.

The TikTok post doesn’t mention Affleck by name, but he and Lopez have been the subject of rumors in recent weeks that they are together again. Affleck’s pal Matt Damon even said he’d love to see them back on, and “Jeopardy!” fans thought a recent episode predicted the possibility they’d date again.

Lopez and Affleck were a familiar sight at Fenway Park. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The battle for J.Lo’s cheering interests is about as tricky as hitting a fastball.

Rodriguez, of course, played for the Red Sox’s archrival, the New York Yankees. Lopez also grew up in the Bronx, where the Yankees play.

Red Sox fans may want to tread cautiously about Lopez and Affleck seeing each other again. They broke up in January 2004, and later that year, the team won its first World Series in 86 years, breaking the so-called Curse of the Bambino. The team would go on to win another three World Series after that. Coincidence? You be the judge.

Related: