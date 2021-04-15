'Borat 2' special with new footage coming to Amazon — watch the trailer

Never-before-seen footage from "Borat 2" is coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Announced on Thursday, "Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine" is a multi-part special with behind-the-scenes footage from the Oscar-nominated comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova.

Some of the new and extended scenes show more of Borat living in lockdown with two conspiracy theorists during the coronavirus pandemic, his daughter Tutar (Bakalova) visiting a makeup salon and asking to look like R. Kelly and an extended conversation between Borat and Tutar's adult babysitter, Jeanise Jones.

In another brand-new clip, Bakalova poses as a political journalist and interviews a couple over Zoom. "Is social distancing the reason Melania never stands close to Donald?" she asks. The couple replies, in earnest, "She was doing that before COVID ever came out."

Baron Cohen breaks character in a behind-the-scenes clip from the far-right rally he crashed during the film. It appears as though Baron Cohen and his team had to make a speedy getaway from the rally while being yelled at and chased by protesters.

"Go, go, go, go. Just keep going. If you stop, you're going to be in a violent situation," he tells the driver of his van.

At the 2021 Golden Globes, "Borat 2" won the award for best film — musical or comedy, and Baron Cohen took home the award for best actor in a comedy. Bakalova was nominated for best actress in a comedy. She's up for best supporting actress at the Academy Awards, and the film also nabbed a best screenplay nomination.