Xochitl Gonzalez recommends 5 books to read for Hispanic Heritage Month

Looking for a book to read for Hispanic Heritage Month? We have a list right here, and a new batch of picks from Xochitl Gonzalez.

The author of "Olga Dies Dreaming" stopped by TODAY Oct. 5 to share her recommendations in genres ranging from "fantasy telenovela" to "true crime meets reality TV."

Intrigued? Us too. Read on for Gonzalez' picks, in her own words.

Fantasy telenovela

Release date: September 19, 2023

Gonzalez: "A wild, fantastical romp that blends fantasy, sci-fi and telenovela, this book follows three generations of women as they grapple with muddled pasts and predetermined futures. We follow three first generation sisters, all of whom are a little lost in the world when we meet them. Bianca, the brainy archaeologist, had to forfeit her life’s work in Guatemala after her advisor seduced and deserted her. Paola, missing for over a decade after she ran away with a boyfriend her family didn’t approve of, resurfaces in Boston as a brainwashed wellness cultist named Zoe. And Candy, the youngest, is a recovering addict who finds herself pregnant by a man she’s not even sure ever existed. When a cataclysmic earthquake hits Boston, their stories, these sisters and their mother, converge as they unearth their families’ legacy that has, unspoken, been the root of all their troubles. With tongue-in-cheek humor and sharp cultural criticism, this novel is an unforgettable exploration of diasporic identity politics and the dangers of wanting to belong at any cost. Think Julia Alvarez’s 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents' meets Cormac McCarthy’s 'The Road.'"

Best crime thriller and family drama

Release date: August 29, 2023

Gonzalez: "A lush and lyrical debut novel about a Costa Rican family wrestling with a deadly secret— this book brought heat and serves up steamy drama, family secrets and little known American history all in one book.Costa Rica, 1968. When a lethal fire erupts at the American Fruit Company’s most lucrative banana plantation burning all evidence of a massive cover-up, the future of Teresa Cepeda Valverde’s family is changed forever. Now, twenty-seven years later, Teresa and her daughter Lyra are still picking up the pieces. Lyra wants nothing to do with Teresa, but is desperate to find out what happened to her family that fateful night. Teresa, haunted by a missing husband and the bitter ghost of her mother, Amarga, is unable to reconcile the past. What unfolds is a story of a mother and daughter trying to forgive what they do not yet understand, and the mystery at the heart of one family’s rupture, steeped in machismo, jealousy, labor uprisings, and the havoc wreaked by banana plantations in Central America."

Reality TV meets true crime

Release date: March 7, 2023

Gonzalez: "A deeply powerful, raw debut novel of a Puerto Rican family in Staten Island who discovers their long‑missing sister is potentially alive and cast on a reality TV show, and they set out to bring her home.In 2008, the Ramirez women of Staten Island orbit around absence. When thirteen‑year‑old middle child Ruthy disappeared after track practice without a trace, it left the family scarred and scrambling. One night, twelve years later, oldest sister Jessica spots a woman on her TV screen in 'Catfight,' a raunchy reality show. She rushes to tell her younger sister, Nina: This woman’s hair is dyed red, and she calls herself Ruby, but the beauty mark under her left eye is instantly recognizable. Could it be Ruthy, after all this time? After seeing maybe‑Ruthy on their screen, Jessica and Nina hatch a plan to drive to where the show is filmed in search of their long‑lost sister. When Dolores catches wind of their scheme, she insists on joining, along with her pot-stirring holy roller best friend, Irene. What follows is a family road trip and reckoning that will force the Ramirez women to finally face the past and look toward a future — with or without Ruthy in it. It is at times gut split tingly funny and ugly cry heart breaking and a story that has stayed with me since I poed through every page."

Nonfiction comedy

Release date: November 1, 2021

Gonzalez: "Most agree that West Liberty is a special place. The first majority Hispanic town in Iowa, it has been covered by media giants such as Reuters, Telemundo, NBC, and ESPN. But Chuy Renteria and his friends grew up in the space between these news stories, where a more complicated West Liberty awaits. ' Heard It When We Were Young' tells the story of a young boy, first-generation Mexican American, who is torn between between immigrant parents trying to acclimate to midwestern life and a town that is, by turns, supportive and disturbingly antagonistic.

"Renteria looks past the public celebrations of diversity to dive into the private tensions of a community reflecting the changing American landscape. There are culture clashes, breakdancing battles, fistfights, quinceañeras , vandalism, adventures on bicycles, and souped-up lowriders, all set to an early 2000s soundtrack. Renteria and his friends struggle to find their identities and reckon with intergenerational trauma and racism in a town trying to do the same. A humorous and poignant reflection on coming of age, 'We Heard It When We Were Young' puts its finger on a particular cultural moment at the turn of the millennium."

Hispanic heritage month classic

Release date: January 1, 1993

Gonzalez: "This stunning book takes place in Tome, a small, seemingly sleepy New Mexico hamlet. For two decades we follow Sofia and her four fated daughters as they reveal a world of marvels where the comic and horrific, past and present, real and fantastic coexist and collide. It has themes of feminism, materialism, sexuality, spirituality and community. Over the years we watch sisters get their hearts broken and healed again, we watch a parents marriage crumble and come back together and see as Sofia, the matriarch, discovers her own inner strength— going from the meek wife of a gambling addict to the self-appointed mayor and community leader of her town as it reinvents itself for contemporary times. Alternatively hilarious and always full of wonder, this book is 30 years old and feels in some ways fresher than ever."