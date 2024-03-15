IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Author Allison Pataki shares female-forward spring reads for Women's History Month

Plus more on Pataki's new book, "Finding Margaret Fuller."
By Laura Millar

It's March, which means it's the perfect time to celebrate Women's History Month with a woman-forward read.

New York Times bestselling author Allison Pataki stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share her favorite book picks, all written by women authors.

Pataki's most recent novel, “Finding Margaret Fuller," follows the trailblazing journalist as she becomes America's first female foreign news correspondent.

“Finding Margaret Fuller” by Allison Pataki

Having trouble finding your next spring read? Read on for all the best women-written picks, according to Pataki.

"Little Dreamers" by Vashti Harrison

Little Dreamers
Little Dreamers

"This is the perfect book for Women’s History Month for readers of all ages. I read a chapter a night with my daughters and we are learning together about strong women who changed the world, including Marie Curie, Frida Kahlo, Hedy Lamarr, Toni Morrison and so many others," Pataki shares.

"Goddess of Warsaw" by Lisa Barr

The Goddess of Warsaw
The Goddess of Warsaw

"On Thriving" by Brandi Sellerz-Jackson

On Thriving
On Thriving

"A renowned doula shares powerful lessons on healing and thriving through the murky seasons of life in this moving, intimate guide to deeper self-awareness and radical joy," Pataki shares.

"Readers watch Frances Perkins rise to become the country’s most important cabinet secretary during the presidency of FDR. Both entertaining and educational, this one is packed with action from World War I into the Great Depression, World War II and more," Pataki says.

