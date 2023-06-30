Everything we know so far about 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' feature film

Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" is coming to Netflix!

The book, which is a tell-all from a dying Hollywood diva, has an enormous following on TikTok, and fans can't wait to see it on the small screen.

On TikTok, one person made a video about their dream cast for “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," and wrote, "i can’t wait for the movieee."

In another TikTok, a fan commented, "omg!!!! can’t wait," when they saw a video of Reid talking about the film.

Over on Twitter, people also expressed how they can barely contain their excitement as well.

"I swear to god i need the evelyn hugo movie to be oscar worthy like my life depends on it," one person tweeted.

Another referenced Reid's other book, "Daisy Jones & The Six," which turned into a TV show, and wrote, "Daisy Jones & the Six has been one of my favourite shows this year — can’t wait for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo to be made."

Read on to learn everything we know so far about the “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” film.

What will the movie be about?

In a press release, Netflix shared what fans can expect to see in the movie:

"In a long awaited interview with a young journalist, Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages, and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her."

Netflix is turning the bestselling novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," into a feature film. Netflix

Who is cast in the film?

Unfortunately, the cast list for “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” has yet to be announced, but that hasn't stopped fans from creating their own dream cast.

Some have rallied around Jessica Chastain to play the lead and have even asked her to sign copies of their book. However, in April, Chastain noted that she's not going to sign any “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” books because it simply "feels wrong."

"I’ve been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually. Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I cant sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script," she tweeted at the time, adding, "There is no news about anything."

But despite her reluctance to sign the book, Chastain told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in January she would be interested in reading the script for the film.

“Sure, send me a script," she said.

Who will direct the movie?

Leslye Headland will direct the feature film adaptation of Reid's bestselling novel.

Other than this movie, she has worked on "Russian Doll," "Bachelorette," "About Last Night," "Sleeping With Other People" and more.

Who is writing the movie?

Liz Tigelaar is set to write the script for “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo." She has credits in "Tiny Beautiful Things" and "Little Fires Everywhere."

Leslye Headland at the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 07, 2023 in London, England. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Disney

Who will produce the movie?

Reid is set to be an executive producer on the film, along with Margaret Chernin, who is known for producing Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 2022 film, "The Lost City."

However, Liza Chasin from 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn from Circle of Confusion will also act as producers.

Which stars influenced Reid's characters in the book?

In a 2017 interview with Huffpost, Reid said it was inevitable that her character Evelyn was going to have some parallels to the late Elizabeth Taylor, who was married eight times.

“You can’t write about an iconic Hollywood star of the ‘60s without bumping up against Elizabeth Taylor,” she said. “And, obviously, the many marriages is a very striking thing Evelyn and Liz have in common. I tried to craft a realistic portrayal of a deeply glamorous and scandalous woman. And when you do that, you’re bound to hit some of the same beats as the great Elizabeth Taylor.”

Reid also told PopSugar in 2017 that she drew inspiration from Ava Gardner and Rita Hayworth for Evelyn.

Reid noted that she was very taken with Gardner's book, "The Secret Conversations," which was published well after the actor died. The juicy biography about Gardner's marriages to Mickey Rooney, Frank Sinatra and Artie Shaw made Reid feel like she could create a similar novel.

She said she thought to herself: “'How great if you could do an entire book that feels like the juiciest part of this Ava Gardner book?' So I started to think about this idea of a fictional memoir of a Hollywood star. Then I got really into the idea that you have a device of her telling her story to someone else and those two stories intersecting in interesting ways.

"I started doing all this research about Hollywood and actresses and various scandals and coverups and all that, which is maybe the most fun research I’ve ever done in my life," Reid continued.

As for Hayworth, she said the late star was a "really big inspiration" to her because "she was Spanish, and she came to Hollywood and she was getting roles that weren’t leading roles the way that she wanted,” said Reid.

“So she changed her name, and she became Rita Hayworth,” the author continued. “She went red, she curled up her hairline (to look like) a white woman. She also had that famous line, ‘Men go to bed with Gilda but wake up with me.’ Those two things I thought could really inform Evelyn’s life, given Evelyn is Cuban and she has that same decision to make.”