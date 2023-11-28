Savannah Guthrie announced Nov. 28 on TODAY that she is coming out with a new book, “Mostly What God Does.”

“I am so passionate about faith, how it can challenge us and inspire us, and it is at the heart of a new project that I am excited to reveal right now,” she said while introducing a segment highlighting several stories from TODAY in which people talked about the power of faith.

“I’ve decided to share a book. It’s called ‘Mostly What God Does’ because mostly what God does is love you,” Savannah, who has co-written the “Princesses Wear Pants” children’s book series, said in the segment.

“It’s just a bunch of reflections on faith and love and kindness and goodness,” she continued.

Savannah says “Mostly What God Does” will go on sale Feb. 20, 2024. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“It’s very personal, which is why I’m in tears about it, but also really overjoyed and delighted, but scared because it’s certainly the most personal and vulnerable thing I’ve ever done,” Savannah said. “But also a joy because I’m really passionate this, and I hope it will be full of love and happiness for everyone.”

Savannah's co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, said she has read parts of it and was blown away.

“It doesn’t matter your background. It doesn’t matter your faith. When you read this book, you’ll be touched,” she said.

“Mostly What God Does” will be available Feb. 20, 2024, and promises to take readers on a spiritual journey.

“If you ever struggle with your connection to God, or whether you even feel connected to a faith at all, you’re not alone,” reads a description of the book. “Especially in our modern world, with its relentless, never-ending news cycle, we can all grapple with such questions. Do we do that alone, with despair and resignation? Or do we make sense of it with God, and with hope? In these uncertain times, could believing in the power of divine love make the most sense?

“In this collection of essays, Savannah Guthrie shares why she believes it does. Unspooling personal stories from her own joys and sorrows as a daughter, mother, wife, friend, and professional journalist, the award-winning TODAY show co-anchor and New York Times bestselling author explores the place of faith in everyday life.”