EXCLUSIVE: Sabaa Tahir returns to 'Ember in the Ashes' world with new novel

Sabaa Tahir has been teasing her upcoming "secret book" for a few days now — and we have all the details here.

The National Book Award-winning author's debut, "An Ember in the Ashes," was an international bestselling fantasy novel inspired by the rigid societal structure of the Roman Empire. She took a detour into contemporary fiction with "All My Rage," a wrenching YA novel following generations of Pakistani women.

With her next book, "Heir," Tahir is returning to her fantasy roots. She said it felt like coming home.

"You know how you naturally sing along to the songs you were infatuated with as a teenager even when you hear them as an adult? That’s kind of how fantasy is for me," she told TODAY.com in a statement.

"I think there’s a playfulness in fantasy that I struggle to access as readily when I’m writing contemporary fiction. It was just pure joy to write this book," she continued.

Penguin Random House

"Heir" was like coming home in another way, too: The novel is set in the same world as "An Ember in the Ashes," but has a new set of characters, and unfolds 20 years after.

Tahir described "Heir" as a book centering on three characters: An orphan, an outcast as a prince. The orphan, Aiz, end sup in prison. Sirsha is a tracker whose job might "end up costing her her heart, both romantically and literally," she said. Quil is the crown prince of an empire that he doesn't want to rule, but has to, when an enemy shows up.

You can read "Heir" without having read "An Ember in the Ashes," she said, but those familiar with the novel will find Easter eggs about some of their "favorites" in the new book.

Those who are obsessed with the romantasy genre will find more of it here. There is romance here, and though it isn't the central storyline, it's still a big part of the book, she said. "Expect longing, spice and maybe a little bit of heartbreak," she said.

Like her last fantasy novels, this will get brutal.”On the ‘evil author’ scale, I’d say this is probably at 4 knives. Don’t worry! I’m saving the last knife for the sequel,” she joked.

"Heir" is slated to be published in October 2024, and is the first book in a duology.