Ruby Bridges says she told a little lie en route to her TODAY appearance earlier this year.

“On the plane, everybody’s standing up, got their bag and this lady says, ‘Are you Ruby Bridges?’ And I looked at her and I said, ‘No,'” she tells TODAY.com.

Through a fit of laughter, Bridges says, “And then she said, ‘Oh, because you look so much like her.’ I felt so bad when I walked out of the plane. But I was like, I am not opening up this, not right here."

“It just wasn’t the time and place,” she continues. “That was going to open the door for more questions.”

That may not have been the moment for Bridges to speak about her legacy — but her sit-down interview with TODAY.com is.

Bridges’ legacy as a civil rights activist began when she was 6 years old and helped desegregate William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960. Bridges, escorted by federal marshals and her mother, passed picket lines as she walked into the building each day. Blocks away, Leona Tate, Gail Etienne, and Tessie Prevost desegregated the nearby McDonogh 19 Elementary School and passed similar crowds of protestors. In doing so, they were an instrumental part of integrating the school system at large, and creating an example for the rest of the country.

Their enrollment took place six years after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled the Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954, which found that segregating public school children based on their race was unconstitutional. The decisive strikedown of “separate but equal” schooling occurred months before Bridges was born.

In the six decades since, students across the country have written letters to Bridges. She’s compiled some of the letters, and her responses, in her new book, “Dear Ruby: Hear Our Hearts.” She is also author of several other books that tell her story.

Part of her lingering trauma, Bridges says, is that racism is ongoing. Bridges says she sees her 6-year-old self enduring a lonely and confusing year in the children's letters.

After walking past mobs of protesters, Bridges attended classes alone — and did so for the full year. Some white families permanently withdrew their children from the school because Bridges was a student there. The white students who did remain were kept away from her by the principal, who worked overtime to keep them apart, Bridges tells TODAY.com. Bridges’ teacher, Barbara Henry, came from Boston specifically for the job (Bridges has previously said that some of the school’s white teachers had quit, not wanting to teach Black students). By the time her second year began, Bridges no longer needed government escorts, and was part of a classroom with other children. But her legacy remained due to media attention and the striking images of Bridges, alone.

For her historical and contemporary efforts to put Brown v. Board of Education into practice and desegregate an elementary school, and for her continued fight toward equity since then, Bridges received the Presidential Citizen Medal in 2001 from former President Bill Clinton. She is also a 2024 inductee into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

The now-69-year-old recalls to TODAY.com the moment she “knew” protests outside of Frantz were against her and the memories that resurface while reading letters from students.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.