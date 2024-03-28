‘Fourth Wing’ author Rebecca Yarros reveals the series’ 3rd book and release date

Rebecca Yarros, author of the bestselling romantasy book “Fourth Wing,” has announced the third book in her “Empyrean” series.

“Onyx Storm” will release Jan. 21, 2025, Yarros and her publishers with Red Tower Books announced on Instagram March 28.

“I can’t tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title,” Yarros said in her video. “There will be politics, new adventures, old enemies, and of course, dragons.”

“The Empyrean” series began with 2023’s “Fourth Wing,” which follows Violet, a young woman preparing to attend a war college. Though she intended to study to be a scribe or a historian for the fictional realm of Navarre, she’s forced into the riders quadrant. In the process of learning to fight and ride a dragon, she also encounters a love triangle between Dain, her childhood friend, and Xaden, the son of failed rebels.

“Fourth Wing” has became a staple recommendation for fans of romantasy, the emerging hybrid genre that combines fantasy with tropes commonly found in romance novels.

A “Fourth Wing” sequel called “Iron Flame” released Nov. 7, 2023. “Onyx Storm” will mark Yarros’ third book in less than two years.

Yarros previously told TODAY.com that she has planned five books in the “Empyrean” series.

“The whole series is plotted out and arced and all of that,” she said. “And I think it really deals with the theme of history: Who’s allowed to tell our history, and what happens when only people in power are the ones who record our history.”