Rebecca Serle's version of magical realism is close enough to reality that you might wish it were reality. A single "Serlian" twist could certainly shake up your life.

Her characters are completely normal — except for that one thing. In her 2022 hit "One Italian Summer," a woman meets a younger version of her dead mother. In 2020's "In Five Years," a woman wakes up five years later and sees her life plan has been left in the dust.

In her most recent book, "Expiration Dates," out March 19, Daphne Bell is given the gift — and the curse — of knowing exactly when her romantic relationships are going to end. After meeting a romantic interest, a small pieces of paper with a number foretelling how long they'll be together inevitably finds her.

"It’s a double edged sword," Serle tells TODAY.com of her character's condition. "It allows her to be more present and because she's not constantly looking at everybody, like, 'Are you my husband?' And on the other hand, she never fully invests."

Then, she meets Jake — and there's no end date. For the first time, Daphne has to consider a more serious commitment.

We spoke to the bestselling author about her process and how she makes the magic happen.

Your characters always face unusual scenarios. Do you think of how you'd handle them?

My characters are always facets of who I am. They're not me, but they're always they're parts of me. So for sure.

What facet of you did 'Expiration Dates' come from?

I was single for a long time. I didn't meet my husband until I was almost 37. I really wanted to talk about what it means to be single, particularly what it means to be single in your 30s, and what it means to be searching. I had wanted to write about that for a really long time, but I didn't know what was the me version of that book.

Then I had this idea. I was off a very recent breakup. I started thinking about what it what it might mean if a person could know how long relationship would be, how might that change the way they invest. What would it mean if you didn't see every person you are with as potentially your partner?

What about being single in your 30s vs 20s interested you?

Being single in your 20s — not for everybody, but for me — is more experiential. When you're young, you can fall into experiences more. Maybe you're not looking at everyone with the lens of, "Are you my forever?"

I had this wealth of experience. I had dated a lot. I had a lot I wanted to say about all of it. For a long time I didn't write it because I didn't know how the story would end and what I was trying to say.

Was I trying to say, "Just wait and be patient. Your person is coming. He's going to be everything that you've ever wanted." Or was I trying to say, "Sometimes you have happily ever after, but it looks really different than the one you've been planning.'

I ended up meeting my husband three months after I finished the novel. It felt like an experience I had to have. Writing this book — I had to pour all my hopes, dreams and heartbreak.

This is a note in the acknowledgements. I wrote to my editor and said, "I want to write about the search for love. And I think that if I'm honest, he might be there at the end of it." And he was.

Did writing the book helped you be in the position to find love?

This was a book I needed to write. It's a book about what it means to be single and searching. Two years down the road, my life changes. I don't have as direct of a link to those years as I did two years ago. Now I'm in the business of what it means to partner and build a life with somebody. The real love and sacrifice and excavation involved in that. For me, I can only write those things when I'm close to them.

Is fiction a way to figure out your life?

I write to figure out how I feel about my life, the things that scare me or I'm uncertain about. The things I'm tying to understand and piece together. That tends to be where my attention is in my life and then it tends to be where my attention is in my work.

The magic is a bridge between the idea and the most interesting version of that story. Rebecca Serle

Why do your books always have a magical twist?

Magic is a way in. It's a trap door into an idea that allows you to open that idea up on a larger canvas than you'd be able to without it. You could tell a story in "Expiration Dates" about a young woman who is a serial dater and looking for her person. That's an interesting book. But to me, it's more interesting if we get something else there to unlock it and make it a little bit larger, to say something significant.

it's a way to cut to the quick of the story faster. In "One Italian Summer," you could tell the story of a young woman who goes to Italy and meets the people her mother knew, or you could just tell a story about a young woman who goes to Italy and meets her mom.

The magic is a bridge between the idea and the most interesting version of that story.

How do you know when to stop with the magic and start focusing on the story?

The answer is to stop immediately. The only magic is every in the concept. This one hour in the future, mom at 30, or these slips of paper. There is no mechanics. There is no explanation. There is no figuring out the logistics. It's the introduction of it, the acceptance of it and now we're in the story.

How does the next mechanism come to you?

My brain's shut off for new ideas most of the year. I really only get a new idea maybe every other year.

How does the 'magic' of your next idea happen?

My husband likes to put his head next to mine and says, "Your brain is working so hard. It's talking so loudly." My brain is always working. I think a lot about my life and what's happening. At some point, those bigger ideas about the place I am in my life begin to crystallize into something else.

But it's not a one-to-one. My work is not me. I think that the issues that I'm wrestling with, oftentimes, are the issues that my characters are wrestling with. I have to tell my husband this a lot: "You know what doesn't make for interesting fiction? Happy marriages."

I hope and expect that my books will continue to grow with me, so I wouldn't be surprised if my next book is about commitment and what that means.