Prince Harry is writing a memoir. Here's what to know

In July 2021, Prince Harry, 37, revealed he was writing a memoir set to come out in fall 2022.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Random House said in the press release, teasing the book as an "honest and captivating personal portrait."

The announcement came six months after he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped by from their duties as senior royals and moved to California, and four months after Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey about her time with the Windsors.

Recently, the memoir has been the focus of tabloid reports, with questions about how it may have contributed to tension between him and his brother, William, and how the figures named will handle its revelations.

“Harry’s memoir will resurface a particular agony for Charles,” "Palace Papers" author and royal commentator Tina Brown said in an interview with the Daily Beast.

Brown predicted the memoir will explore Harry’s relationship with his mom, Diana, and the aftermath of her death in 1997. Harry was 12 at the time.

“The queen was re-stabilized after the death of Diana, whereas Charles has continually battled to end those ghosts," Brown said. The rehabilitation of Camilla’s image has been utterly successful, but she lives in dread of Harry’s book. In some ways, Diana’s ghost still rattles at the gate.”

Indeed, the moment echoes the publication of Diana’s biography “Diana: Her True Story, in Her Own Words,” written by Andrew Morton in 1992. The tell-all contains revelations about Diana and then Prince Charles’ marriage and its associated infidelities; Diana’s experiences with disordered eating; and more.

While she was living, Morton and Diana both denied that she was a source for the book. But after her death in 1997, Morton revealed that she was the primary source, per Frontline.

With the prospective release date of Harry's book approaching, here's what we know.

When is the memoir coming out?

The initial press release indicated the book would come out in the fall of 2022. However, no further details have emerged, and there's no word on how, or if, Queen Elizabeth II's death will delay the publication.

What is the memoir going to say?

Well, isn't that the question! Random House previewed the book's contents in the announcement, saying it would span from childhood to fatherhood, essentially. Harry and Meghan share two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story," Random House said.

Harry promises an 'accurate and wholly truthful' account of his life

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Harry gave insight into his approach: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He promised a "firsthand account of (his life)" that is "accurate and wholly truthful.”

Since stepping back as a senior royal in 2020, Harry has been progressively more candid. Notably, he opened up about his mental health journey in the Oprah documentary "The Me You Can't See."

No, there's not a title — yet

The book's name has not been released. There has been no option to preorder yet, either.

