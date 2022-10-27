Jennette McCurdy says writing memoir allowed her to 'miss' her mom again

Jennette McCurdy couldn't believe it when she made the 2022 TIME100 Next list, billed as a list of 100 rising stars and leaders shaping the futures.

While speaking to TODAY at the TIME100 Next Gala 2022 in New York City, McCurdy, 30, said that she screamed immediately after her publicist called her to say she made the list — and then she drove to Disneyland.

Jennette McCurdy says she drove to Disneyland after learning she had been honored by TIME. Taylor Hill / WireImage

"No joke," McCurdy said. "And then I bought Halloween pants like an hour later to celebrate. I wore them last night."

The "iCarly" alum also talked about her bestselling new memoir, "I’m Glad My Mom Died," in which she unpacks growing up with an abusive mother.

McCurdy said that she wanted to write the book because she thought that it would be "entertaining" and "worth sharing" for people in need of healing.

"I felt compelled to write it," McCurdy said. "I think that's often the case with anybody who is in the arts that once you feel compelled to do something, you just have to."

Thanks to therapy, McCurdy has been on a healing journey —but says the process has been anything but a "hunky dory" experience. No one should assume that they can fix their problems overnight, like she once did.

McCurdy explained that was her original mindset when she walked into her first session."I think I assumed that it would be like, oh, I go to a couple of therapy sessions, and then I'm better. I wash my hands. I'm done," she said.

McCurdy learned that therapy is an "ongoing experience" and she has to work to get to the "deeper layers" of herself over time.

At the end of the day, the "First Lady" actor said that she was "glad" that she took that first step and went to therapy because "going the first time is the hardest."

The book was healing in its own way, too. After writing her book, McCurdy said she was able to miss her mother, finally without "complicated grief of anger."

"She didn't deserve for me to miss her because she was so abusive," McCurdy said. "But now, I'm able to just have moments where I miss her and I think it's because of the massive healing that happened through therapy and ultimately through the validation of this book and other people sharing their stories with me."