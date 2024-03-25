Jenna’s Bookshop: Latino-owned brands, spring fashion and more

Celebrating both Women’s History Month and Read with Jenna’s 5 year anniversary, Jenna Bush Hager is extra busy this month — she even chose two picks for her readers!

“The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros and “The Great Divide” by Cristina Henríquez — Read with Jenna’s two March 2024 picks — are both written by women, and the authors even share a connection. Sandra Cisneros awarded the Alfredo Cisneros Del Moral Foundation Award, providing grant to writers, to Cristina Henríquez years ago.

To celebrate the end of a busy month, Jenna put together a list of gifts that honor both of her authors’ Latino culture. Plus, they’re perfect for springtime!

If you’re looking to kick off the warmer weather with some colorful gifts, consider one of these Jenna-approved gifts.

Jenna's Bookshop - March 2024

Jenna worked with UNICEF back in 2005, aiding in their efforts to support children worldwide. These hand blown recycled glass sets support those efforts.

“It’s not just glassware. It’s a way to provide hope to children. Each item purchased from UNICEF Market will benefit UNICEF’s programs that provide lifesaving nutrition, medicine, education, clean water, emergency relief and more to children in need,” Jenna shares.

Plus, try a variety of colors to brighten up the kitchen.

Another colorful addition to your kitchen, these straw placemats are a great purchase to round out Women’s History Month.

“They are made from Iraca palm and handmade by women artisans in the Caribbean coast of Colombia,” Jenna says.

A New York, Latino-owned brand, Min & Mon’s products are inspired by the co-founders Colombian and Honduran cultures.

Take 20% off their card holders and mini wallets at checkout with the code TODAY20.

One of this month’s Read with Jenna picks, “The Great Divide,” takes place in Panama.

“Golden frogs are significant to Panamanian culture. Gold signifies power and spiritual worth in Latin America,” Jenna adds.

As a final recommendation, Jenna shares one of her new favorite clothing lines for the warmer weather, Future Collective with Jenny K. Lopez.

“It’s a fun, unique collection at an affordable price point! Perfect clothes for spring and summer,” Jenna says.