Jenna’s Bookshop: A floral Kindle case and other nature-inspired gifts

"The Waters," the most recent read With Jenna pick, practically has nature as a main character. Hermine "Herself" Zook is a herbalist who lives in tandem with the land surrounding her Michigan home.

So, when choosing selections for her latest edition of Jenna's Bookshop, Jenna Bush Hager looked to nature as an inspiration.

She's rounded up a stylish, floral Kindle case and a variety of ways to beckon the natural world to your window ... or to get outside and go see it for yourself. If you're looking for a book to pick up after "The Waters," we got you covered there, too.

The Zook women in "The Waters" can identify all the birds outside their window. You might be able to do the same after enough time staring at this bird feeder. Since it has suction grips on the back, it easily attaches to a window. At a low price point, it's a perfect entry into birding.

Add this to your bird cage and let the magic begin.

This Kindle case from Moko comes in a variety of styles and colors, including these vibrant florals. The case makes reading on an e-reader even easier, thanks to its hand strap on the back and a stand that props it up on flat surfaces.

Fascinated by Herself's work in "The Waters"? Try becoming a herbalist yourself with the help of the Herbal Academy, online herbalism school that empowers students to use herbs and spice to support their health and wellbeing

The herb stripping tool, which separates leaves from a step, makes it easy to destem herbs and save time while cooking.

Don't let rain stop you from exploring the world. Boden's Wellington boots are both stylist and waterproof, perfect for hiking in the rain ... or just strolling in it.

Boden also offers lace-up hiker boots for another intrepid adventure.

As you focus more on getting out there and transforming your relationship to the outdoors, you might find you're more sore than usual. This massager is the perfect addition to your routine.