Jenna’s Bookshop: Jenna’s favorite candle scent, a custom cat dish and more

This month's Read with Jenna pick, "Good Material" by Dolly Alderton, is a deconstructed love story that follows a couple who recently broke up. It's both heartbreaking and heartwarming throughout, making it the perfect February and Valentine’s Day read.

With that tone in mind, Jenna has put together a diverse list of gifts for a new edition of Jenna's Bookshop that'll satisfy everyone you love ... including your cat. Jenna proudly has two of those!

If you're looking to show some love to the important people in your life, consider one of these Jenna-approved love month gifts.

Weezie Towels

Founded by longtime friends Lindsey Johnson and Liz Ichholz, Weezie Towels sells luxury, quality towels — and they're offering 15% off for our viewers with the code TODAY15.

This set comes with four bath towels and two hand towels. For an extra $15 per towel, you can personalize any of their sets.

"You can customize them any way you want. I really like 'The Girls, The Girls, The Girls' embroidery," Jenna says.

These pink hand towels will add a pop of color to your bathroom.

Or, keep your home feeling bright and clean with purely white towels.

Wash the day away with this customizable set of makeup towels. You can also pick one of Weezie's designs, like this heart embroidered pattern.

Weezie's large toiletry bag will be a companion for exciting trips to come. That, and a sense of adventure.

Also available in white, this large toiletry bag has room for all of your bathroom essentials.

Humans aren't the only creatures who deserve gifts from time to time. "This is the perfect personalized cat dish for my cats Hollywood and Mango. You pick the color, shape and design for your cat. Then add the cat's name for personalization," Jenna adds.

(P.S. It works for dogs, too).

What's more romantic than a candle-lit dinner? Founded by two childhood best friends from Long Island, Bryan Edwards and Phil Riportella, Snif offers evocative candle scents like "Sweet Ash," "Birds and the Breeze" and "Off the Grid."

"I love these Snif candles. My favorite scent is 'Instant Karma.' It's a dark and dreamy scent, is a blend of cardamom, cinnamon and vetiver," Jenna says.

Snif is offering 20% off for viewers with the code TODAY20.

Sure, flowers are a great gift for someone you love. But what about a heart-shaped bamboo plant? It'll last longer. 1-800-Flowers.com is offering 20% off for viewers with the code TODAY20.

"It's a sweet gift for a loved one now or maybe for Easter next month," Jenna suggests.

One of the main characters in "Good Material" longs for adventure. If you're buying for a traveler, this lightweight, multi-functional backpack has it all. Keep all of your belongings safe and organized with this bag's various zippers and compartments. Available in two sizes, this backpack is perfect for hiking, outdoor sports or weekend getaways.

Another perk? It also includes a built-in charging port enabled to charge your phone anytime.